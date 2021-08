The U.S. is full of cities and towns that would blow you away with its beauty, but it's even better when one of those hidden gems is in your own backyard. Condé Nast Traveler put together a list of 26 of the most beautiful towns in America, and before I even started going through the list I thought to myself how shocked I'd be if Saugatuck or a city in the U.P. like Mackinac Island didn't make the list. Thankfully, and rightfully so, Michigan did make the list and even better it was a town in West Michigan.