Rachel Maddow decided to stay at MSNBC after she was pursued by CNN, Disney, Netflix and Spotify

Primetimer
Primetimer
 3 days ago
Axios reports that WarnerMedia (including Warner Bros. and CNN), Disney (including ABC and ESPN), Netflix and Spotify all attempted to land Maddow with her deal at MSNBC expiring next year.

Primetimer

Primetimer

Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

MSNBC will reportedly pay Rachel Maddow $30 million a year to end the daily Rachel Maddow Show and host a weekly show

"As part of the deal, Maddow’s long-running 9 p.m. nightly broadcast will end next year. Instead, after stepping back from The Rachel Maddow Show, she will host a weekly program set to air roughly 30 weeks out of the year," reports The Daily Beast, agreeing with a CNN report that Maddow will end her daily show as part of her new deal that will keep her at MSNBC through the 2024 presidential election. The Daily Beast says it "has learned that NBCUniversal News Corp., the parent company of left-leaning cable news network MSNBC, made some other massive concessions in a deal that will ultimately mean less Maddow airtime overall. The deal, insiders told The Daily Beast, effectively buys the network more time to figure out an eventual replacement for the multi-faceted role Maddow plays at MSNBC." The Rachel Maddow Show is expected to end "in its current form around spring of 2022." ALSO: Who could take over Maddow's 9 p.m. timeslot?
TV & VideosNewsbug.info

This is why Rachel Maddow might leave MSNBC

The Daily Beast's Lachlan Cartwright says Rachel Maddow is thinking about leaving MSNBC and is "deadly serious" about it. Talks with NBCUniversal have "become very heated," he says, though she may ultimately renew her contract.
CelebritiesNew York Post

Rachel Maddow will switch to weekly show under new MSNBC contract: report

MSNBC’s star anchor Rachel Maddow has reportedly renewed her contract with the cable news network — but the multi-year deal will see her five-day-a-week show transition into a weekly show. “The Rachel Maddow Show” will continue airing weeknights at 9pm ET for the time being, but sometime next year Maddow...
CelebritiesRegister Citizen

Rachel Maddow Mulls MSNBC Departure in 2022

Rachel Maddow, MSNBC’s most-watched anchor, is considering leaving the network next year at the end of her contract, the latest in a wave of newsroom personnel rethinking their future after a torrid stretch spent covering the pandemic and the Trump administration. Maddow, who has held forth on MSNBC at 9...
TV & Videosmediaite.com

Rachel Maddow Beats Sean Hannity in Monday Night Ratings

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow scored a rare win over Fox News’ Sean Hannity, getting the most viewers at 9 pm on Monday night. 2.57 million viewers tuned into The Rachel Maddow Show on Monday, while 2.32 million tuned into Hannity. The Fox News show did beat MSNBC in the key 25-54...
TV & VideosWashington Post

The mysterious future of ‘The Rachel Maddow Show’

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow has reached a new deal with NBCUniversal, one that will continue her employment at the network for several more years. Considering that her show, since it debuted in 2008, has become the network’s prime-time anchor, you’d expect the news to be announced with a press release, including happy quotes from executives. Not so. “[A]n MSNBC spokesperson declined to comment. After all, the network isn’t even confirming her new deal on the record,” wrote CNN’s Brian Stelter.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Week

Rachel Maddow signs multi-year deal to stay at MSNBC

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow is staying put, signing a new deal that will keep her at the cable network for the next several years. Endeavor's Mark Shapiro, who represented Maddow in negotiations with MSNBC's parent company NBCUniversal, Maddow, told Insider that Maddow "belongs" at MSNBC, and she "couldn't be happier" to have reached a "much broader deal at NBCUniversal." Shapiro added that Maddow will have "more scheduling flexibility and will be expanding on her ideas."
CelebritiesPosted by
TheAtlantaVoice

Rachel Maddow is thinking about leaving MSNBC and starting her own media venture

Rachel Maddow, the highest-rated host on MSNBC, has held talks about leaving the cable news channel and launching her own new media ventures, according to sources who have spoken with her. Maddow may ultimately decide to renew her contract with MSNBC’s parent, NBCUniversal, the sources said. That’s what usually happens in these situations. But difficult negotiations with NBC have made […]
Celebritiesbizjournals

Media: Speculation about Rachel Maddow's future grows

Media watchers are closing monitoring whether MSNBC will keep one of its most popular hosts, Rachel Maddow. Last week, The Daily Beast reported that she might be leaving the cable news network to begin her own venture. Lachlan Cartwright told CNN's Brian Stelter that Maddow is not looking for a...
EntertainmentPosted by
Deadline

Rachel Maddow & MSNBC Beat One America News Network Again In $10M Defamation Battle

Rachel Maddow is still talking with MSNBC about a new contract, but the primetime host and her current cable news home just scored what might be a bonding TKO against One America News Network. Reaffirming the decision by a San Diego-based U.S. District Court last year to toss out the conservative outlet’s $10 million defamation lawsuit against Maddow and MSNBC, a trio of appeal court judges has advised the Robert Herring Sr.-founded OAN to chill the hell out. “Turning to the merits, the panel held that Maddow’s statement was well within the bounds of what qualified as protected speech under the First...
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Rachel Maddow Makes Decision About Her Future at MSNBC

Rachel Maddow has reportedly signed a new deal with MSNBC, committing to the network for a few more years at least. Maddow has been meeting with the executives of other networks for months, according to a report by Business Insider. However, sources close to her show said on Sunday that she has finalized her new deal.
EntertainmentSFGate

Meghan McCain 'Bad Republican' Audio Memoir to Premiere on Audible This Fall

Meghan McCain, fresh off her exit as the controversial conservative co-host of “The View,” is coming to listeners’ earbuds this fall with an audio memoir exclusively on Audible. McCain’s “Bad Republican” will debut Thursday, Oct. 21, exclusively on Audible, the Amazon-owned premium audio service. According to Audible’s description of the...

