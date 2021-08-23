Cancel
Michigan State

Michigan Roll Call: How your legislators voted in Lansing

Holland Sentinel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouse Bill 4837, Restrict outside groups’ access to state voter database: Passed 75 to 33 in the House. To restrict access to the state's qualified voter file (QVF) database to the Secretary of State office, other election officials it authorizes, local and county election clerks, and state employees or vendors who do maintenance and security work on the QVF. The bill would remove a provision authorizing access by a “designated voter registration agency.” Twenty Democrats joined all Republicans in voting 'yes' on this and House Bill 4838.

