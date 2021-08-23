Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Watch The Rock Make So Many Fans' Days As He Pulls Up Alongside A Celebrity Tour Bus In LA

By Rachel Romean
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Interacting with fans comes with the territory of being a famous celebrity. While some stars try to avoid being recognized with the help of baseball caps and oversized sunglasses, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson does things a little differently (also, it’s kind of hard to hide those insane biceps). The former WWE champ has always been gracious, but he kicked it up a notch when he surprised some fans in Los Angeles over the weekend by literally pulling up alongside their tour bus.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
33K+
Followers
25K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity Tour#Tour Bus#The Rock#Jungle Cruise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
MLive

This cop loves being mistaken for Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Morgan County can definitely smell what the Rock is cooking, thanks to a lookalike in the sheriff’s office. Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields happens to resemble none other than Dwayne Johnson, the world-famous movie star known for “Jumanji” movies and one of the most beloved professional wrestlers of all time. The...
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Doesn’t Want To Work With Vin Diesel Ever Again

Personally and professionally, there are many similarities between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel, enough to make it seem as though they’d get on like a house on fire once the former professional wrestler was drafted in to help reboot Fast & Furious as a blockbuster action franchise beginning with the fifth installment.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

“Young Rock” shows us three Dwayne Johnsons · KINO.de

Three Dwayne Johnsons will appear in the planned series of the megastar. We introduce them all to you. From WWE star to highest paid actor in Hollywood: Dwayne Johnson’s life story is quite a special one. So it’s no wonder that the entertainer is now living his life in the series “Young Rock“Filmed. In order to cover as many stages of his biography as possible, he is played by three different actors.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Black Adam Producer Says Dwayne Johnson Was Destined To Play The Role

During his ascent up the Hollywood ladder that saw him go from unproven quantity to the biggest star in the industry in little more than a decade, Dwayne Johnson attached himself to a number of projects that eventually faded away into the abyss of development hell. That list includes, but...
PopSugar

Seriously, Dwayne Johnson Couldn't Take Cuter Photos With His Daughters If He Tried

Dwayne Johnson is one of the more active celebrities on social media, whether he's posting workout videos or photos to promote his latest career updates; but it's the snaps he shares of his three daughters — Simone, Jasmine, and Tiana — that we stick around for. From getting his nails painted by one of his girls before heading out for a day of acting to singing Maui's parts of "You're Welcome" from Moana over and over (and over and over) again, he is the ultimate doting dad and has the photos to prove it.
The Rock, GAwegotthiscovered.com

How Much Weight Can Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Lift?

We all know Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is strong. If you didn’t know, then you must have been sleeping under…well, “a rock” for the past few decades or so. The six-foot-five famed Samoan has been bodybuilding for almost thirty years and, even at age 49, shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. But, of course, it’s only natural for the former WWE star, considering he’s been a big gym rat for a long time, well before he played football at the University of Miami. And after dominating the WWE for nine years and becoming the world’s number one action star for the last decade, it’s probably reasonable to say that Dwayne can lift a considerable amount of weight. But exactly how much are we talking?
CelebritiesNME

Dwayne Johnson reportedly has “no intention” of following Scarlett Johansson with Disney lawsuit

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will not be taking the Scarlett Johansson route following the Video On Demand release of his new film, it has been claimed. Like Johansson’s Marvel entry Black Widow, Johnson’s new film Jungle Cruise was released simultaneously in cinemas and Disney+ Premier for $29.99 last Friday (July 30). Deadline reports that Jungle Cruise had bought in $91.8million across its opening weekend from both the box office and Disney+ revenue.
CelebritiesInside the Magic

Tourists Scream After Dwayne Johnson Crashes Celebrity Home Tour

Imagine driving by WWE superstar and Hollywood A-list actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and having him wave to you first? Well, that is exactly what happened to this group of Los Angeles tourists. When you go on a vacation to a new state or a foreign country, oftentimes, there are...
CelebritiesTVOvermind

Want Dwayne Johnson’s Latest Exact Meal Plan? Here it Is

Protein, carbs, more protein, more carbs, oh yeah, there are other things in there too, but to get big and ripped like Dwayne Johnson there are plenty of steaks, fish, rice, and other foods that are meant to promote growth and help the guy stay lean when he’s on the job. Before a person goes off thinking that this is all they need though, let’s dial it back just a moment and remind everyone that Johnson kind of lives in the gym a lot of days since he spends hours working on his physique and has been doing this for years on end now since he’s been an athlete since he was young, a football player in college, and a pro wrestler in the WWE before becoming a Hollywood star. In other words, the guy knows what he’s doing when it comes to staying in shape and maintaining his muscular figure given that he’s become such a huge success throughout the length of his career. So it’s all well and good if you want to look like Johnson in terms of fitness, but keep in mind that you’ll be spending plenty on groceries.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Breakfast Club

Dwayne Johnson Reacts To Criticism Of His Shower Schedule

Recently we’ve learned some celebrities don’t shower everyday, while others take a different approach. Over the weekend, unprovoked, celebrity couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis sparked online banter after sharing they don’t bathe their kids everyday. “If you can see the dirt on them, clean them,” Kutcher said. “Otherwise, there’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy