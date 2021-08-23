Cancel
Bucks County, PA

NOVA‌ ‌Bucks‌ ‌discusses‌ ‌Cuomo‌ ‌resignation‌ ‌after‌ ‌harassment‌ ‌allegations‌ ‌

By Samantha Bambino, The Times
 3 days ago
In many ways, the recent resignation of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo following numerous sexual harassment allegations was a major win for victims. “It shows the #MeToo movement still has weight to it,” said Maggie Javitt, an advocate at the Network of Victim Assistance of Bucks County, which provides a myriad of services for victims of sexual violence. “The fact that he stepped down and removed himself from office shows that even powerful men can be held accountable for their actions. There are opportunities for these women to speak out and hold these men accountable regardless of the national recognition or their name or the power that they have in politics.”

lowerbuckstimes.com

Bensalem, PA
