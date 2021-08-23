Cancel
POTUS

Not even Donald Trump can control the monster he created

(CNN) — About halfway through Donald Trump's speech in Alabama on Saturday night, something remarkable happened. As Trump told the crowd that he would "recommend" they get the Covid-19 vaccine, people started to boo. Watch:. Absolutely incredible. This is Frankenstein's monster come to life in the year 2021. Trump has...

