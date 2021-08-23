Astria Ascending is a classic JRPG that’s a little too traditional

The JRPG has been seeing a massive resurgence. As a genre that almost grew too large to support itself, more and more studios are taking a few steps back and providing slightly smaller adventures while keeping the feel of the older classics intact. On one hand, there are games like Octopath Traveler, in which storied studios hew closely to the old ways while experimenting with new mechanics and graphical styles. On the other, there are titles like CrossCode, where young developers artfully place JRPG elements into other types of games. Astria Ascending falls somewhere in the middle, made at Canadian and French indie developer Artisan Studios with help from Japanese industry veterans, combining classic styles with new flair. The folks from Dear Villagers, the game’s publisher, allowed us to preview a PC demo for Astria Ascending, so let’s dive in.