Astria Ascending is a classic JRPG that’s a little too traditional
This past week, I was able to explore a new world in the upcoming Japanese role-playing game Astria Ascending from developer Artisan Studios. Astria Ascending immediately caught my attention once I read who was involved with the project. Kazushige Nojima of Final Fantasy VII, FF VII Remake, and FF X fame, plus Hitoshi Sakimoto, composer of FF 12‘s score, as well as others, all have a hand in crafting what I hoped would be an amazing new entry for the genre. What I’ve found so far, instead, is a relatively competent JRPG that just couldn’t really capture and hold my interest, even with some welcome changes to the genre.www.digitaltrends.com
