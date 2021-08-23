Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carteret County, NC

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Onslow, East Carteret, Hatteras Island by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-23 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Onslow; East Carteret; Hatteras Island; Ocracoke Island; West Carteret BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING SOUTH OF CAPE HATTERAS * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...The beaches from south of Cape Hatteras to Surf City. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 3 pm this afternoon.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hyde County, NC
City
Surf City, NC
County
Carteret County, NC
County
Dare County, NC
County
Onslow County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hatteras Island#The Beaches#Cape Hatteras#Deeper Water#Beach Hazards Statement#Coastal Onslow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Defiance County, OHweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Defiance, Paulding, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 18:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-26 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Defiance; Paulding; Putnam A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Putnam, southeastern Defiance and east central Paulding Counties through 900 PM EDT At 756 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Continental, or 8 miles south of Defiance, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Continental. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Palm Beach County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County, Metro Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 21:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Miami. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County; Metro Palm Beach County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Palm Beach County through 945 PM EDT At 838 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms capable of producing funnel clouds along a line extending from 28 miles east of Juno Beach to 29 miles east of Palm Beach to 25 miles east of Ocean Ridge to 9 miles east of Highland Beach. Movement was west at 35 to 40 mph. HAZARD...Funnel clouds and wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Deerfield Beach, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Wellington, Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens, Lake Worth, Riviera Beach, Palm Beach, Tequesta, Highland Beach, Juno Beach, Ocean Ridge, Greenacres, Royal Palm Beach, Parkland, Palm Springs and North Palm Beach. FUNNEL CLOUD...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Carlton County, MNweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore...which occur most often at low spots in sandbars... near shoreline structures such as peninsulas or breakwalls...and near river mouths. For additional safety information and precautions...please visit www.weather.gov/Duluth Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Duluth has issued a Beach Hazards Statement, which is in effect through this evening. * LOCATIONS...Park Point and Wisconsin Point Beaches. * TIMING...Winds and waves will increase during the day today, causing an increasing risk for rip currents and dangerous swimming conditions mainly during the afternoon and evening. * DANGEROUS SWIMMING CONDITIONS...Are expected along the Lake Superior shoreline due to high wave action and strong rip currents. * HIGH WAVE ACTION...Can make swimming difficult on days such as this. Incoming waves in rapid succession can tire a swimmer quickly.
Broward County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 21:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-26 05:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Move indoors and stay away from windows. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Palm Beach County; Inland Palm Beach County; Metro Broward County; Metro Palm Beach County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Broward and southeastern Palm Beach Counties through 530 AM EDT At 430 AM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms capable of producing a funnel cloud along a line extending from 19 miles east of Ocean Ridge to 6 miles east of Highland Beach to Pompano Beach. Movement was northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Funnel clouds and winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Fort Lauderdale, Coral Springs, West Palm Beach, Pompano Beach, Boca Raton, Deerfield Beach, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Tamarac, Wellington, Margate, Lake Worth, Riviera Beach, Lighthouse Point, Palm Beach, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Highland Beach, Ocean Ridge, Lauderhill and Coconut Creek. FUNNEL CLOUD...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Gulf, South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 12:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-26 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Gulf; South Walton HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT /9 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Walton and south facing Gulf County Beaches. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Broward County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 21:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-26 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel clouds. Theis type of funnel cloud is harmless, but on rare occasions they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the National Weather Service. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Palm Beach County; Inland Palm Beach County; Metro Broward County; Metro Palm Beach County Gusty showers will impact portions of northern Broward and southeastern Palm Beach Counties through 1245 AM EDT At 1204 AM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking gusty showers capable of producing a funnel cloud along a line extending from Lake Worth to near Port Everglades. Movement was west at 25 mph. HAZARD...Funnel clouds and winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, Coral Springs, West Palm Beach, Pompano Beach, Davie, Plantation, Sunrise, Boca Raton, Deerfield Beach, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Tamarac, Wellington, Margate, Lake Worth, Lighthouse Point, Palm Beach, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea and Highland Beach. FUNNEL CLOUD...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Palm Beach County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County, Inland Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 21:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-26 03:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel clouds. Theis type of funnel cloud is harmless, but on rare occasions they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the National Weather Service. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County; Inland Palm Beach County; Metro Palm Beach County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Palm Beach County through 330 AM EDT At 223 AM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms capable of producing a funnel cloud along a line extending from 6 miles north of North County Airport to near Belle Glade. Movement was west at 25 mph. HAZARD...Funnel clouds and winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include West Palm Beach, Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens, Riviera Beach, Belle Glade, Pahokee, Tequesta, South Bay, Juno Beach, Canal Point, Royal Palm Beach, North Palm Beach, Lake Park, Belle Glade Camp, North County Airport, Lion Country Safari Park, Juno Ridge, The Acreage, Fremd Village-Padgett Island and Loxahatchee Groves. FUNNEL CLOUD...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Broward County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County, Inland Broward County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 21:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-26 02:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. This activity was also developing in an environment favorable for the formation of funnel clouds. Stay tuned to NOAA weather radio and local media for additional updates and possible warnings. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County; Inland Broward County; Inland Palm Beach County; Metro Palm Beach County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Broward and Palm Beach Counties through 230 AM EDT At 127 AM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms capable of producing a funnel cloud along a line extending from Wellington to 10 miles west of Loxahatchee NWR to near Intersection Alligator Alley And Miami Canal. Movement was west at 25 mph. HAZARD...Funnel clouds and winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include West Palm Beach, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Wellington, Palm Beach Gardens, Lake Worth, Riviera Beach, Belle Glade, Palm Beach, Pahokee, South Bay, Ocean Ridge, Canal Point, Lake Harbor, Greenacres, Royal Palm Beach, Palm Springs, Lantana, Atlantis and Haverhill. FUNNEL CLOUD...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Broward County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 21:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-26 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. This activity was also developing in an environment favorable for the formation of funnel clouds. Stay tuned to NOAA weather radio and local media for additional updates and possible warnings. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Palm Beach County; Inland Broward County; Inland Palm Beach County; Metro Broward County; Metro Palm Beach County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Broward and southeastern Palm Beach Counties through 115 AM EDT At 1242 AM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms capable of producing a funnel cloud along a line extending from Gun Club Estates to Davie. Movement was west at 20 mph. HAZARD...Funnel clouds and winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Coral Springs, West Palm Beach, Pompano Beach, Davie, Plantation, Sunrise, Boca Raton, Deerfield Beach, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Tamarac, Wellington, Margate, Palm Beach Gardens, Lake Worth, Riviera Beach and Lighthouse Point. FUNNEL CLOUD...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Broward County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 21:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-26 05:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Move indoors and stay away from windows. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Palm Beach County; Inland Palm Beach County; Metro Broward County; Metro Palm Beach County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Broward and southeastern Palm Beach Counties through 530 AM EDT At 430 AM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms capable of producing a funnel cloud along a line extending from 19 miles east of Ocean Ridge to 6 miles east of Highland Beach to Pompano Beach. Movement was northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Funnel clouds and winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Fort Lauderdale, Coral Springs, West Palm Beach, Pompano Beach, Boca Raton, Deerfield Beach, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Tamarac, Wellington, Margate, Lake Worth, Riviera Beach, Lighthouse Point, Palm Beach, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Highland Beach, Ocean Ridge, Lauderhill and Coconut Creek. FUNNEL CLOUD...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 12:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-26 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Franklin HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Palm Beach County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County, Inland Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 21:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-26 08:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Move indoors and stay away from windows. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County; Inland Palm Beach County; Metro Palm Beach County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Palm Beach County through 815 AM EDT At 738 AM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a funnel cloud near Highland Beach, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Funnel clouds and winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Lake Worth, Highland Beach, Ocean Ridge, Greenacres, Palm Springs, Lantana, Atlantis, Village Of Golf, Kings Point, Dunes Road, Loxahatchee NWR, Hypoluxo, Gulf Stream, Briny Breezes, Manalapan, Fau South Campus and Aberdeen. FUNNEL CLOUD...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Brazoria County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brazoria Islands, Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Galveston by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Brazoria Islands; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Galveston Island; Inland Brazoria A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Galveston and east central Brazoria Counties through 1100 AM CDT At 1017 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Jamaica Beach, or near Galveston Island West End, moving west at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Galveston Island West End, Alvin, Hitchcock, Jamaica Beach, Liverpool and Chocolate Bayou. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Spink County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Spink by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 07:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-26 08:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Spink A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 AM CDT FOR CENTRAL SPINK COUNTY At 839 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Camrose Colony, or 11 miles northeast of Redfield, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Camrose Colony. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Spink County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Spink by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 07:24:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-26 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Spink A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 AM CDT FOR CENTRAL SPINK COUNTY At 839 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Camrose Colony, or 11 miles northeast of Redfield, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Camrose Colony. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Cuming County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cuming, Thurston by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 06:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cuming; Thurston A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 AM CDT FOR WESTERN MONONA...NORTHWESTERN HARRISON...BURT...SOUTHEASTERN CUMING...NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON...NORTHEASTERN DODGE AND SOUTHEASTERN THURSTON COUNTIES At 645 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Whiting to 4 miles northwest of Tekamah to 8 miles southeast of Uehling, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Onawa and Whiting. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Harrison County, IAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Harrison, Monona by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 06:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harrison; Monona A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 AM CDT FOR WESTERN MONONA...NORTHWESTERN HARRISON...BURT...SOUTHEASTERN CUMING...NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON...NORTHEASTERN DODGE AND SOUTHEASTERN THURSTON COUNTIES At 645 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Whiting to 4 miles northwest of Tekamah to 8 miles southeast of Uehling, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Onawa and Whiting. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Beadle County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Beadle by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 08:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-26 14:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Beadle A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM CDT FOR KINGSBURY AND SOUTHEASTERN BEADLE COUNTIES At 940 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Medicine Lake to near Hazel to near Iroquois, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. A gust to 73 mph was recorded in Huron around 914 am. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Lake Thompson State Recreation Area, Lake Preston and Oldham. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Bergen County, NJweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Bergen by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 15:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-26 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Bergen A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Bergen and Rockland Counties through 615 PM EDT At 532 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Oradell, or near Paramus, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Norwood around 550 PM EDT. Tappan around 600 PM EDT. Pearl River around 605 PM EDT. Orangeburg around 610 PM EDT. New City and Nanuet around 615 PM EDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Clinch County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clinch, Echols by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 17:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-26 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Clinch; Echols A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Echols and west central Clinch Counties through 600 PM EDT At 531 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mayday, or 12 miles northeast of Statenville, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts 40 to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Mayday. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Comments / 0

Community Policy