Cindy Lee Campbell passed away on August 13, 2021, at the age of 54. Cindy was born on August 10, 1967, to VaLoy Leavitt Campbell and Craig L. Campbell in Roosevelt, Utah. Cindy enjoyed the mountains, nature, a cold Dr. Pepper, fishing, cooking, time spent with her family and friends, and laughter. She was the life of the party and brought so much laughter, and good times to many, and was loved by all.