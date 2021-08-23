Leicester City: Kasper Schmeichel discusses retirement

Leicester City captain and first-choice goalkeeper, Kasper Schmeichel, has begun discussing his eventual retirement. But don’t worry Foxes fans – he’s going nowhere yet. Schmeichel turns 35 in November, so he is already a veteran. A vet’ who is decorated glitteringly with trophies and awards all over. In fact, a good majority of Premier League fans consider him one of the best stoppers around. He is at least an underrated EPL champion – surely that we can all agree on?