Most Dangerous Game Season 2 Ordered by Roku

By Mirko Parlevliet
vitalthrills.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoku has given the green light to Most Dangerous Game Season 2. Written by Nick Santora, the second season of the action thriller will be produced by CBS Studios. Two-time Academy Award winner Christoph Waltz will reprise his starring role as Miles Sellers, the CEO of The Tiro Fund – a front for a centuries old game in which hunters pay exorbitant fees for the privilege of hunting the most cunning and dangerous prey there is.

