From freelancers to gig workers, the U.S. employment model is changing. To keep up the pace, financial services should look to aggregated employment data. The U.S. employment model is rapidly changing, and with it the face of the modern workforce. Independent work was the fastest growing segment in 2020, and Gen Z workers have already foregone the traditional paystub in exchange for multiple, diverse incomes. And technology plays a major role in this change. Platforms like Upwork and Fiverr help workers find jobs and get paid; Etsy and Ebay provide digital storefronts; and social media channels generate income for independent creators.