Dozens of members of Extinction Rebellion have gathered inside the Science Museum in London and started a procession, demanding oil company Shell stop sponsoring one of its exhibitions.The entrance to the museum has been closed to visitors while the demonstrators target the Our Future Planet exhibition.Eleven protesters, among them scientists dressed in lab coats, have glued or locked themselves to railings inside the museum.Supporters have been outside the London landmark during the afternoon, waving flags and banners, and chanting: “No more petrol, no more diesel, funding fossil fuels is evil.”A 12ft model of a pink dodo - the bird that...