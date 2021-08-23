Cancel
Afghanistan

Afghan flag to fly at Paralympics opening ceremony in 'sign of solidarity'

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
The Afghan flag will be displayed Tuesday at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony, despite the absence of the country's two athletes who are unable to leave Afghanistan amid the Taliban takeover, The Associated Press reported. International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons said on Monday that the display of the...

#Paralympics#Taliban#The Associated Press#Ap#Americans
