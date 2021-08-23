Stone Mountain Park’s new logo nixes Confederate imagery
The Stone Mountain Memorial Association is about to take the next step toward deemphasizing the Confederate symbolism that has made the park in DeKalb County a lightning rod. The association’s board is expected to adopt a new logo Monday that depicts the southern face of the mountain away from the massive carving of three Confederate leaders. It would replace the previous logo dominated by images of Confederate President Jefferson Davis and Confederate Generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson.thegeorgiasun.com
