Stone Mountain, GA

Stone Mountain Park’s new logo nixes Confederate imagery

By Dave Williams
Posted by 
The Georgia Sun
The Georgia Sun
 3 days ago

The Stone Mountain Memorial Association is about to take the next step toward deemphasizing the Confederate symbolism that has made the park in DeKalb County a lightning rod. The association’s board is expected to adopt a new logo Monday that depicts the southern face of the mountain away from the massive carving of three Confederate leaders. It would replace the previous logo dominated by images of Confederate President Jefferson Davis and Confederate Generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson.

thegeorgiasun.com

