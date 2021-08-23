Cancel
Hundreds of Raspberry Pis Used in Marvel’s Black Widow

By Ash Hill
Ever wonder how those cool special effects come together in movies? With the help of a few hundred Raspberry Pi of course! We spotted a tweet by Arturo182 which gave us a behind the scenes look at creating the visual effects for Marvel's recently released Black Widow. In the image we get a glimpse of actress Olga Kurylenko decked out head-to-toe in some cool combat gear while surrounded by Raspberry Pis all controlling Nikon DSLR cameras.

