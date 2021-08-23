Member Info for StrictlyZinc

I was trying to make sense of the AVA6000 trial schedule to see if there could be any indications of the progress achieved that might affect the sp well before the end of the year. The first recipient is suffering with pancreatic cancer which as I understand is notoriously difficult to diagnose until it has got a real hold and that death is more than likely the eventual outcome. So is this trial a "last resort" and if affimers cause problems, the patient would have died anyway? So I wonder, if this patient is the "guineapig" for the very first ever Affimer trial, if further patients are dosed, would that mean that affimers don't cause immediate problems and are relatively safe to continue to use in the trial? Would this news, if published, affect the sp. There are 80 patients in total for the trial so I would have thought that after about 40 patients, affimers should have proved their worth and it would be a case of escalating the dose of Doxorubicin. A simplistic view, I know, but I think the sp could be going up earlier than we think if we are kept up to date with news. If it also means that our trial patients survive, how great would that be?