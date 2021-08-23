Member Info for StrictlyZinc

Cancel
StrictlyZinc

3 days ago
 3 days ago

£3.51 SHOULD go on the price but of course it won’t. I’d guess a pound or two and then the rise will be sold into. A new support at say £5.20 will ensue which will steadily grow over time. Just one possible outcome but most of us have been around long enough to know disappointment tends to rule the day. Over the short term on AIM anyway.

DogstarTrader

Member Info for DogstarTrader

Kitzie, I must agree. Sometimes it's a case of "challenging circumstances" too. About a year ago I was feeling bad (headache,cough etc) so managed to organise a "home test" to be sent by mail. The instructions were clear in that I had to insert the little Q-stick up my nose and place it into a little test tubelike thing at 7am the next morning as that was when it was going to be picked up! My bungalow has a "PIV" system that pushes bone dry air into it thru the ceiling so sleeping all night in those conditions causes my nasal cavity to completely dry out so when I went to complete this little medical procedure there was nothing to attach itself to the Q-stick! Not only this but I was feeling really bad and probably would have messed it up anyway.Suffice to say that the test came back negative but to this day I am positive that I had Covid. I ignored the results and quarantined myself anyway but I will never be sure whether It was indeed Covid that I had.
shareminder

Member Info for shareminder

This might go some way towards an apology for those of us who have been unable to access any of our invested money all these years. Yes I know that but you have not answered my question. We were all given shares in Fund to match the number of shares we have in Capital. With Fund becoming inactive and our Fund shares even more useless than they are now….is there any intention to award long suffering shareholders an equivalent holding in Securitization IF it ever lists?
Florence141414

Member Info for Florence141414

They usually RNS investment updates at 1230 so there is still time. You will only see the Cerrado holding in the NAV update at it's carrying value as of 30th June which was 1.32, about 475k gbp once you convert the currency, the value today is more like 580k gbp.
Bottompicker

Member Info for Bottompicker

Just bought more have a bit of averaging down to do unfortunately but I’m much more comfortable post recent RNS. I do wish there could be an end to the dhsc dispute. Does anyone understand what has occurred to create the dispute? You either have a contract and receive goods and pay for them based on the terms of the contract or you don’t have a contract in place?
CaptainBadger

Member Info for CaptainBadger

I bumped into an old mate who works for Vestas (a major wind farm company) and he indicated there may of been some chatter with PRE. Just a rumour for now.
Bumble1968

Member Info for Bumble1968

Is it possible to delete one of your posts or are you stuck until admin see it?. Yes, I have read deeply into the technology and things will move on and progress. This appears to be a good investment anyway and my research is limited compared to some of you holders.
nomoneyman

Member Info for nomoneyman

I am not interested in the next few months, but the next few years. CF is a great entrepreneur who has a vision for Orph and is looking for a great return on his investment. Like CF, I am, as an investor in Orph and therefore part owner in a business which is not only profitable and generating great cash flow but also in the process of creating new spin off companies to enhance shareholders value. Yes, I will not sell my shares for many years or until CF departs.
lokanraej

Member Info for lokanraej

I'm not anyway - for me this is a hold because I don't see many other companies with strong assets whose values are likely to be realised in the short or medium term, but I wouldn't pay much more for it because this isn't yet a company whose committment to shareholder value has been established and proven. But it could well be.
Wiseinvestor23

Member Info for Wiseinvestor23

It’s actually different every time, clearly comes from hours of research- and clearly many don’t do there due diligence being the reason behind being spiked - when we break 2p easily after reconfirming the proven copper than hasn’t gone anywhere I won’t be surprised. Again your welcome, all my sharing is sincere and factual, do what you want with it, just don’t discredit the facts because you’ve been burn in the past on the minor assets that I’m not very interested in but should also be factors into the current 10million valuation.
BoltaPhil

Member Info for BoltaPhil

Been buying back in heavily throughout the previous two sessions (Quite a challenge). Now back to almost 2x my original holding…..Time to sit on my hands and watch this recover and smash previous highs.
Sinequanon

Member Info for Sinequanon

Sho2, try not to get despondent, it’s only a temporary setback, and it’s not only the company that have learnt from the first drill, I think most investors have also learnt from the last couple of months now how to read / not read too much into the various communications that come from the company, there will be positive news at some stage in the coming months, new investors will jump in and that will help push the price back to where it was.
blockchainer

Member Info for blockchainer

We are moving syme forward inexorably forward and some jumped up pretend sheriff will be getting his rusty badge disturbed.. Has anyone told him this company has a main listing.. Stick to the casino Tom Tum. lol. Others14 Aug 2021 20:08. assisting would be similarly liable if posting or otherwise...
Wisheyedbortum

Member Info for Wisheyedbortum

I was trying to make sense of the AVA6000 trial schedule to see if there could be any indications of the progress achieved that might affect the sp well before the end of the year. The first recipient is suffering with pancreatic cancer which as I understand is notoriously difficult to diagnose until it has got a real hold and that death is more than likely the eventual outcome. So is this trial a "last resort" and if affimers cause problems, the patient would have died anyway? So I wonder, if this patient is the "guineapig" for the very first ever Affimer trial, if further patients are dosed, would that mean that affimers don't cause immediate problems and are relatively safe to continue to use in the trial? Would this news, if published, affect the sp. There are 80 patients in total for the trial so I would have thought that after about 40 patients, affimers should have proved their worth and it would be a case of escalating the dose of Doxorubicin. A simplistic view, I know, but I think the sp could be going up earlier than we think if we are kept up to date with news. If it also means that our trial patients survive, how great would that be?
cowboysteve

Member Info for cowboysteve

You have to take a government seriously when they legislate this:. "There are so many variables in between, we simply don't know, you're as well to ask the fairies under the mushrooms, at the bottom of the garden." Is perfectly true. There are no absolutes in this, so many things...
Fastcar19

Member Info for Fastcar19

Just 10% of car buyers want wholly-online retail experience. Just 10% of UK car buyers plan to embrace a wholly online car retail experience facilitated by click and collect or click and delivery, JudgeService survey data has revealed. The newly published State of the Nation Industry Report 2021 polled the...
Amphiprion1

Member Info for Amphiprion1

It is standard practice & commonplace for directors to sell an appropriate proportion of shares to cover tax liabilities & exercise costs following exercise of options. It literally happens every day on Lse. Not so many people have hundreds of thousands of pounds lying around to meet those obligations every time an exercise of options takes place!
EgonSpengler

Member Info for EgonSpengler

Your guess is as good as anyone’s. Going off the trend of the last few lithium updates we probably wont see another Lithium RNS for another month at least possibly even 2. (My opinion) Average price heald 0.18 up 76% and holding out for a price as close to a...
Comments / 0

