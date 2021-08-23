LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic and State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane are back for something special.

Introducing the 'From The Pink Seats' 2021 Opponent Preview Series! The guys sat down with several high profile guests to preview six of the biggest games on the Cardinals' 2021 schedule, with a brand new episode for each opponent previewed!

Give the podcasts a listen below! If you enjoy it, make sure to like, subscribe and download on iTunes. Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @PinkSeatsPod.

Naturally, things are kicked off with a preview of Ole Miss in the season-opener, and the guys are joined by Ruby Draayer of Red Cup Rebellion (SB Nation). Ruby updates the guys on life with Lane Kiffin as head coach, talks up the potential firepower of the offense, and whether or not the defense of the Rebels will be ready for Malik Cunningham and the Cardinal offense. What can you expect against Ole Miss? Ruby answers it all plus more.

*If you are having trouble viewing the embedded Ole Miss Preview episode, click here for Apple and here for Spotify*

Next, Jacob and Matt sit down with the new Central Florida Reporter for Inside the Knights (of Sports Illustrated), Brian Smith. Brian discusses how the offseason has gone for new head coach Gus Malzahn, what the biggest storylines will be entering the season, what to expect in week three, and why the Cards may be on upset alert. What will the Cards see in week 3? Brian answers it all plus more.

*If you are having trouble viewing the embedded Central Florida Preview episode, click here for Apple and here for Spotify*

Then, Matt sits down with A.J. Black, who covers Boston College for BC Bulletin (of Sports Illustrated), to talk about Louisville football's mid-season matchup with the Eagles. Get an up-close perspective of how the offseason unfolded for Jeff Hafley, why Phil Jurkovec could be the biggest kept secret in the ACC, and what to expect from BC in the October 23rd matchup.

*If you are having trouble viewing the embedded Boston College Preview episode, click here for Apple and here for Spotify*

Previewing North Carolina State, Louisville football's week 9 opponent, Jacob sits down with Cory Smith of Pack Pride (of 247 Sports). They discuss everything ranging from NC State's surprising 2020 finish to the big offseason and transfer portal upgrades made by Dave Doeren, the rise of Devin Leary, to the expectations for a big-time offense in 2021. NC State could be the most important game on the schedule for Louisville, find out why!

*If you are having trouble viewing the embedded North Carolina State Preview episode, click here for Apple and here for Spotify*

Next up, Matt is joined by special guest Grace Raynor of The Athletic to preview Louisville football's matchup with the Clemson Tigers. The two discuss the offseason that was for Clemson, why the loss of Trevor Lawrence isn't the end of the world, what DJ Uiagalelei will bring to the offense, and what to expect when the Tigers return to Cardinal Stadium on November 6th.

*If you are having trouble viewing the embedded Clemson Preview episode, click here for Apple and here for Spotify*

Finally, Jacob and Matt wrap up the 2021 Louisville football opponent preview series with the rivalry! They sit down with Aaron Gershon of A Sea of Blue and Cats by 90 Podcast to talk about the resumption of the Louisville and Kentucky matchup. The guys break down the Kentucky offseason and why it was an important one for Mark Stoops, talk about the changes to the offense and why they'll make Kentucky better, plus what you can expect from the Cats when Louisville travels to Lexington. Will Louisville get back on top?

Note: This was recorded in late July, prior to the QB decision and legal issues

*If you are having trouble viewing the embedded Kentucky Preview episode, click here for Apple and here for Spotify*

(Photo of Scott Satterfield and Louisville Players: Geoff Burke - USA TODAY Sports)

*****

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp, Jacob Lane at @JacobLane08 and State of Louisville at @thestateoflou on Twitter.