CM Punk paid the bill for the free ice cream bars given to fans after Friday’s AEW Rampage premiere at the United Center in Chicago. As noted, Punk made his big return to pro wrestling on Friday night and announced that he is with AEW for the longterm. He will face Darby Allin at AEW All Out on September 5. Punk wrapped his promo by announcing that fans could pick up free ice cream treats on their way out of the venue later that night. You can click here for photos and video clips of the fans getting their ice cream.