Getafe vs. Sevilla FC: Live stream, start time, how to watch La Liga in English and Spanish
Getafe will look to pick up its first win of the season when it plays host to Sevilla FC on Monday afternoon at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez. In the opening week of the 2021-22 campaign, Getafe suffered a 1-0 road loss to Valencia, while Sevilla, led by a two-goal debut performance from Erik Lamela, secured three points in a dominating 3-0 win over Rayo Vallecano. Lamela was joined in the goals column by Youssef En-Nesyri, who provides Sevilla with a solid attacking option in the final third.www.masslive.com
