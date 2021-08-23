Reston Association budget crunch forces talks about delaying or cutting capital projects
Faced with a tight budget, Reston Association is contemplating what capital improvement projects it should prioritize — and which ones might need to be delayed or even cut. At a budget work session on Wednesday (Aug. 18), the board of directors discussed planned renovations, cracking tennis courts, potential pool repurposing, and where the money is going to come from to address all of those issues.www.restonnow.com
Comments / 0