Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fullerton, CA

Pedestrian Killed On 57 Freeway In Fullerton

By CBSLA Staff
Posted by 
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fVBvj_0baDIC3500

FULLERTON (CBSLA) – A pedestrian was struck and killed on the 57 Freeway in Fullerton early Monday morning, backing up traffic for miles.

Aug. 23, 2021. (CBSLA)

The collision occurred just after 5 a.m. on the southbound 57 Freeway, just north of the Imperial Highway.

The victim was not immediately identified. The circumstances of the collision were unclear.

A Sig Alert was issued and all southbound lanes were shut down for several hours. They were fully reopened by 9 a.m.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
71K+
Followers
17K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Fullerton, CA
Crime & Safety
Fullerton, CA
Accidents
Fullerton, CA
Traffic
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Fullerton, CA
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freeway#Traffic Accident#Cbsla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Related
Paramount, CAPosted by
CBS LA

One Killed, 5 Hurt In Multicar Wreck In Paramount

PARAMOUNT (CBSLA) – At least one person was killed and five others were injured in a multivehicle crash in Paramount late Wednesday night. Aug. 25, 2021. (Citizen App) The crash occurred at about 10 p.m. on East Rosecrans Avenue near the 710 Freeway. Four vehicles were involved in the wreck. Six injured people were rushed to local hospitals, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Thursday that one of the victims has since died. Rosecrans remained shut down Thursday morning between the 710 Freeway and Orange Avenue. The cause and circumstances of the crash were unclear.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Driver Speeds Away Hitting Man On North Hills Street, Later Arrested On DUI Charges

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man was severely injured after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood of North Hills early Thursday morning. The suspect has since been arrested. The collision occurred just after 1 a.m. in the 15500 block of West Nordhoff Street near Our Lady of Peace Church. Aug. 26, 2021. (CBSLA) According to Los Angeles police, several good Samaritans rushed to help the victim as he lay in the middle of the street. One of those happened to be an off-duty emergency medical technician. He was rushed to Providence Holy Cross Medical Center with severe injuries, police said. His condition was not confirmed. Meanwhile, some time later, California Highway Patrol officers pulled over the suspect vehicle in the area of Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Paxton Street. At the time, the CHP officers did not know about the hit-and-run, but stopped the car because it raised their suspicions and they noticed the vehicle had significant collision damage, police said. After contacting the LAPD and making the connection to the hit-and-run, the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. The driver was not immediately identified.
Goleta, CAPosted by
CBS LA

4 Killed In 2 Separate Crashes On 101 Freeway In Goleta

GOLETA (CBSLA) — Four people died early Wednesday in two separate crashes on the 101 Freeway in Santa Barbara County. The freeway was shut down in both directions for most of Wednesday morning between Dos Pueblos Canyon and Winchester Canyon, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. 2 separate Veh acc’s. Acc#1 101 NB @ Winchester resulting in 1 fatality (C/T 0214). Accident #2 101 SB @ El Cap Ranch (C/T 0225) resulting in 3 fatalities. SBC on scene of both, extinguishing fires and extricating victims. Please contact law for details. Call newsline. pic.twitter.com/TXV0V2xSo3 — Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) August 25, 2021 The first...
Redondo Beach, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Two Wounded in Shooting At Redondo Beach Pier; Suspected Gunman Killed By Police

REDONDO BEACH (CBSLA) — An armed man who opened fire on the Redondo Beach Pier Wednesday night, wounding two people, was himself shot and killed by police, authorities said. Aug. 25, 2021. (CBSLA) The incident began at 8:20 p.m. when Redondo Beach police responded to reports of an active shooter at the pier, in the 100 block of West Torrance Boulevard. Witnesses said a man in his 40’s started asking people on the pier if they had a problem with him, and then took out a gun and opened fire. A man in his 70’s and a teenage boy were shot in the lower...
Fontana, CAPosted by
CBS LA

South Fire Burns At Least 4 Homes In Lytle Creek, Hundreds Evacuated

FONTANA (CBSLA) — A fast-spreading wildfire that broke out Wednesday afternoon in the Fontana area has damaged at least four homes and forced hundreds of people to flee. Sonia and Jose Ceja ran for their lives with just one box. “Wedding photos? baby photos? None of that,” said Jose Ceja, a homeowner. “Just paperwork like passports and birth certificates. Sonia suffered burns on her arms trying to grab all of their pets as their dream home went up in smoke. Aug. 25, 2021. (CBSLA) The South Fire was reported as a vegetation fire near Lytle Creek and Duncan roads at 1:36 p.m., according to the...
Riverside, CAPosted by
CBS LA

4 Men, Including 3 Transients, Arrested In Separate Riverside Arson Fires

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Four men – including three transients – have been arrested in a series of arson fires in Riverside in recent weeks. No one was injured in any of the fires, three of which investigators determined were intentionally set by transients, Riverside Fire officials said. The most recent fire happened Sunday afternoon in the 6600 block of Van Buren, where firefighters found a semitrailer ablaze, not far from commercial buildings. Arson investigators determined the fire was set intentionally, and after circulating an image of a vehicle of interest, 36-year-old Christopher Ramos was arrested Tuesday. Firefighters responded to two fires on Aug....
San Diego, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Small Plane Crash Lands On Southbound 5 Freeway In San Diego; 2 People In Vehicles Injured

SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) — Two people were hurt after a small plane has crashed Tuesday afternoon on the 5 Freeway in San Diego. (credit: CBS) The crash happened just after noon in the freeway’s southbound lanes at Via De La Valle. The plane had taken off from San Diego and was headed for La Jolla when it began having mechanical trouble. Two people on board the plane were not hurt. However, the plane did hit four cars on the freeway, and two people inside the cars were injured. A 7-year-old, Evie, and her grandmother, Victoria Roberts, were headed home when they thought they were...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Man Rescued After Spending Days In Bel Air Ravine

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A homeless man was rescued from a ravine in Bel Air Wednesday after having spent several days in thick brush without food or water. A resident living near 2415 Nalin Drive, near Roscomare Road, reported to police at about 4:30 p.m. that they heard calls for help coming from the brush about 500 feet from their home, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department. Los Angeles Police Department ground and air units searched the area for any sign of a person in distress, but could not find them. LAFD helicopters were called in to assist the search,...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Police Seek Suspect In Downtown LA Stabbing

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Police Tuesday were seeking a man who stabbed another man in downtown Los Angeles. The man entered a business in the 600 block of South Broadway, near Sixth Street, at about 11:20 a.m. on Aug. 14 and stabbed the unsuspecting victim in the abdomen before fleeing the area, according to a Los Angeles Police Department statement. The victim was taken to a hospital, treated for his injuries and later released. No possible motive for the stabbing was provided. The suspect was described as a 30- to 35-year-old Hispanic man, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing approximately 165 pounds, with black shoulder-length hair. He was last seen wearing a blue button-up shirt, blue jeans and possibly hiking boots. Anyone with information on the stabbing was asked to call LAPD Central Area Officer Ramirez at 213-996-1846. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends should be made to 877-527-3247. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Help Needed To Identify Canyon Country Kidnapper

CANYON COUNTRY (CBSLA) — The public’s help is needed Wednesday to identify a man authorities say kidnapped a woman as she was walking in Canyon Country. (credit: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department) The kidnapping happened on Aug. 5 on Lost Canyon Road, near Harriman Drive. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the woman was able to escape shortly after, but the suspect remains at large. Authorities released a composite sketch of the kidnapper, whose face in the sketch is unfortunately mostly obscured by a face mask. He was described as a 5-foot-7, 185-pound Hispanic man with a muscular build, brown hair, and brown eyes and his vehicle was described as a white, 1990s 4-door sedan. Anyone with information about the kidnapping or the suspect can call Detective McCarthy at (661) 799-5149.
Pomona, CAPosted by
CBS LA

$100K Worth Of Cargo Taken In Train Heists Found At Homeless Encampments Alongside Union Pacific Tracks In Pomona

POMONA (CBSLA) — Workers clearing a homeless encampment in Pomona found a treasure trove of cargo that was apparently stolen in a series of train heists from Union Pacific Trains. The workers were at an encampment along the Union Pacific Railroad tracks between Humane Way and Temple Avenue last Saturday when they found several items that appeared to be new with packaging intact, Pomona police said. (credit: Pomona Police Department) The cargo appeared to be more than $100,000 worth of various products – vehicle tires, small kitchen appliances and fixtures, major appliances, auto parts, clothes, shoes, cleaning supplies, baby items and other household items. Police say Union Pacific trains had recently been a target for thefts over the past several months, so after officers recovered the property, it was turned over to the Union Pacific Railroad. No suspects in this incident have been identified. Anyone with information about the thefts from Union Pacific Trains, contact the Union Pacific Railroad Police Department at 1-888-UPRCOP (877-7267). The Pomona Homeless Encampment Action Response Team responds to reports of homeless encampments on city property or in high fire areas. To report a homeless encampment, please call the Quality of Life Unit at (909) 620-3612 or email qualitylife@ci.pomona.ca.us.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

2 LA County Sheriff’s Deputies Allegedly Filed False Reports To Cover Up Excessive Force After 2018 Pursuit Ended In Deadly Gun Battle

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies face charges of filing a false report to cover up the alleged use of excessive force during their response to a deadly deputy-involved shooting in 2018. Woodrow Kim, 39, and Jonathan Miramontes, 30, were each charged Wednesday with one count of felony filing of a false report. Kim also faces a felony count of assault under the color of authority. “Peace officers must do their job lawfully and truthfully,” District Attorney George Gascon said in a statement. “There is no place in law enforcement for officers who use illegal force then lie...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

5 People Critically Injured After Multi-Vehicle Crash Hits Pedestrians In Wilmington

WILMINGTON (CBSLA) — As many as five people were injured Monday in a three-car collision that reportedly barreled into pedestrians in a crosswalk. The crash was reported at about 10:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Wilmington Boulevard. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, five people were in critical condition following the crash. One person was reported to be trapped in one of the vehicles, requiring a “door pop” extrication, LAFD’s Margaret Stewart said. This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Los Feliz Multi-Vehicle Collision Sunday Kills 20-Year-Old Man, Wounds 2 Others

LOS FELIZ (CBSLA) – A multi-vehicle collision Sunday involving a Chevrolet Corvette killed one person in Los Feliz and wounded two others. The incident occurred at 1874 N. Vermont Ave. and was reported at around 8:11 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart. LAFD also reports that a 20-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene. An 18-year-old female was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition and a 19-year-old male refused transport. All three victims were in the same vehicle. The crash was being investigated by Los Angeles police.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Man Killed, 2 Hurt In Corvette Crash In Los Feliz

LOS FELIZ (CBSLA) — A man was killed and a woman was critically hurt when a Chevrolet Corvette crashed in Los Feliz Sunday evening. Aug. 22, 2021. (CBSLA) The crash occurred in the 1800 block of North Vermont Avenue, near Franklin Avenue, at 8:11 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart. A Corvette carrying three people traveling north on Vermont Avenue collided with several parked cars, according to Los Angeles police. A 20-year-old man who was a passenger in the Corvette died at the scene, the fire department said. He was not immediately identified. An 18-year-old woman also riding in the Corvette was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, the fire department said. The driver, a man in his early 20s, was also hurt but was treated and released at the scene, police said. The cause and circumstances of the crash were unclear. There was no word regarding whether drugs or alcohol were factors.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Parolee Roland Morrow Arrested For Allegedly Terrorizing Venice Neighborhood, Then Leaving On Bicycle

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A parolee has been arrested on suspicion of vandalizing several cars and a building in Venice, according to the LAPD. (credit: LAPD) Roland Morrow, 48, was arrested Monday after being identified to police by several witnesses and victims. Police say Morrow terrorized residents and businesses near Lincoln Boulevard, Rose Avenue, Flower Avenue, and Vernon Avenue last weekend by using a folding knife to slash the tires of several parked vehicle, and threw a brick at a window, which shattered. He was seen leaving the area on a bicycle. Damage caused during the rampage was estimated in the thousands of dollars, police said. Morrow was described as a 6-foot-5, 220-pound Black man. He is being held without bail due to an unrelated parole warrant. Anyone with more information about Morrow or any other incidents involving him can call Pacific Area Auto Detective Carlos Carias at (310) 482-6420 or email 35790@lapd.online, or Detective Kathleen Roditis at (310) 482-6367.
Oxnard, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Genaro Cortes Wanted In Murder Of Oxnard Man

OXNARD (CBSLA) — Police identified a man wanted for the murder of a fellow Oxnard resident and are asking for the public’s help in finding him. Genaro Cortes, 35, was identified Monday in last week’s shooting that killed 26-year-old Uriel Barrera, who was gunned down in front of a home in the 1500 block of Crawford Street last Thursday. Barrera was rushed to a hospital, where he died. Police say Cortes fled the scene before police arrived. He is a Hispanic man who also lives in Oxnard, about 5-foot-7 and 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen driving a white 2000 Chevrolet utility truck with California license plate 6L29406 and “Full House Plumbing” in blue lettering on the doors. Cortes should be considered armed and dangerous, police said. Anyone with video or photos of the shooting may submit it to the Oxnard police using oxnardpd.evidence.com. Each submission will be immediately logged into the Oxnard Police Department’s digital evidence, but police say contact information will not be stored and anyone who turns in evidence can choose to remain anonymous. Tips can also be called in to Detective Ken Tougas at (805) 200-5669.
Azusa, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Man Shot To Death In Azusa

AZUSA (CBSLA) – A man was shot to death in Azusa Saturday evening. The shooting was reported about 9:40 p.m. at Third Street and North San Gabriel Boulevard, according to Lt. Calderaro of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man, whose name and age were not disclosed, was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information about the shooting was encouraged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. (This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 
Compton, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Man In Critical Condition After Shooting In Compton

COMPTON (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating a shooting in Compton that left a man in critical condition. The shooting unfolded around 1 a.m. in the 1400 block of E. Alondra Boulevard. It was there that authorities responded and located a man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition. Deputies are asking for the public’s help as they investigate. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
Torrance, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Torrance Police: More Than 300 Stolen Recall Election Ballots Found In Vehicle Of Suspect

TORRANCE (CBSLA) — The theft of hundreds of stolen California recall election ballots is being investigated by Torrance police’s Special Investigations Division, the U.S. Postal Service and the LA County District Attorney Public Integrity Unit. (credit: Torrance Police Department) More than 300 ballots were found in the car of a person arrested last Monday. Torrance police did not say why the person was arrested, or where the arrest took place. However, investigators are working to determine how the ballots ended up in the vehicle, and what the person’s intent was in having them. The people whose ballots were stolen will be receiving a new ballot, according to Torrance police, who added that this theft is considered to be an isolated incident and is not related to any additional thefts of election ballots. Suspicious activity in Torrance surrounding any elections can be reported by calling (31) 328-3456.

Comments / 8

Community Policy