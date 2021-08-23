Pedestrian Killed On 57 Freeway In Fullerton

POMONA (CBSLA) — Workers clearing a homeless encampment in Pomona found a treasure trove of cargo that was apparently stolen in a series of train heists from Union Pacific Trains.
The workers were at an encampment along the Union Pacific Railroad tracks between Humane Way and Temple Avenue last Saturday when they found several items that appeared to be new with packaging intact, Pomona police said.
(credit: Pomona Police Department)
The cargo appeared to be more than $100,000 worth of various products – vehicle tires, small kitchen appliances and fixtures, major appliances, auto parts, clothes, shoes, cleaning supplies, baby items and other household items.
Police say Union Pacific trains had recently been a target for thefts over the past several months, so after officers recovered the property, it was turned over to the Union Pacific Railroad.
No suspects in this incident have been identified. Anyone with information about the thefts from Union Pacific Trains, contact the Union Pacific Railroad Police Department at 1-888-UPRCOP (877-7267).
The Pomona Homeless Encampment Action Response Team responds to reports of homeless encampments on city property or in high fire areas. To report a homeless encampment, please call the Quality of Life Unit at (909) 620-3612 or email qualitylife@ci.pomona.ca.us.
