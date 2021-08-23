Pedestrian Killed On 57 Freeway In Fullerton

FULLERTON (CBSLA) – A pedestrian was struck and killed on the 57 Freeway in Fullerton early Monday morning, backing up traffic for miles.

The collision occurred just after 5 a.m. on the southbound 57 Freeway, just north of the Imperial Highway.

The victim was not immediately identified. The circumstances of the collision were unclear.

A Sig Alert was issued and all southbound lanes were shut down for several hours. They were fully reopened by 9 a.m.