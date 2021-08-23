Cancel
House Rent

Single-family rental owners at lower default risk, but smaller landlords still face challenges

By Ashley Fahey
Philadelphia Business Journal
 3 days ago
The default risk for single-family rental owners has decreased since the onset of the pandemic, but much remains up in the air for those landlords.

Philadelphia, PA
