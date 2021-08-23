Sheer disbelief over Afghanistan

Sadly, with the withdrawal of NATO and U.S. forces from Afghanistan after two decades, the Allied leaders and military experts miscalculated the ruthless power and reach of the Taliban, who were unconventionally fighting against them ["Afghans appeal to U.S. for faster evacuation," News, Aug. 19]. The Taliban’s resolve was apparently underestimated even after engaging them in an open-ended war for 20 years. The Taliban was awaiting the full exit of Allied troops, and it’s no surprise they are back to what they do best — unleashing terror on civilians.