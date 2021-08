Medical chairs with specialized features are used for examinations, treatments, and rehabilitation. Specialty medical chairs are tailored to the patient’s medical demands and comfort, as well as to provide clinicians with easier access to their patients. These devices can be either manual or battery-powered. The growing number of patients seeking treatment and evaluation supports the expansion of the global specialty medical chairs market. The global specialty medical chairs market is projected to increase in response to the rising elderly population. According to figures provided by the National Institute on Aging in 2010, 524 million individuals aged 65 and above made up 8% of the global population. By 2050, that number is anticipated to nearly triple to 1.5 billion, accounting for 16% of the global population.