The Leave OWL MVP Hype

 3 days ago
If one had been keeping an eye on the MVP votes, one would see an astounding following around the Chengdu Hunter’s DPS Huang ‘Leave’ Xin. For those who haven’t seen the APAC region games, it might be confusing why. Yes, the Hunters have been in the regional tournaments twice, but haven’t won either of them though having a good showing both times. This season has been a perfect storm for Leave to attain the MVP award as many factors seemingly have fallen into place for him. Here is how Leave captivated the hearts of so many in the community.

