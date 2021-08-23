Cancel
Education

Time to mask up: Local students required to wear masks this fall

By Samantha Bambino, The Times
Feasterville-Trevose Times
Feasterville-Trevose Times
 3 days ago
This chant erupted last Thursday inside the Fallsington Elementary School multi-purpose room, where Pennsbury School District parents were packed to the brim. The majority of attendees showed up that evening to passionately protest mandatory mask-wearing for students in front of the board of school directors, who were to vote on the matter.

