Here’s what Boston forecasters are saying about what’s left of Henri

A "brief isolated tornado" is possible on Monday, meteorologists said.

People run back as a wave crashes against the wall at Easton's Beach in Newport, Rhode Island, on Sunday. Photo for The Washington Post by David Degner

Henri, now a tropical depression, isn’t finished with New England just yet, according to local meteorologists.

The National Weather Service predicts that Henri’s remnants will move back through the area Monday, and there’s a possibility of flooding and isolated scattered showers and thunderstorms that could come with “torrential downpours.”

There’s also the possibility of a “brief isolated tornado,” according to the service.

Another 1 to 3 inches of rain is possible, the service said.

Henri downed trees and knocked out power in Rhode Island, but the Greater Boston area didn’t feel much of the storm’s wrath. Power went out for about 140,000 homes. When the storm made landfall in Westerly, Rhode Island, winds were clocked at 60 mph with gusts at 70 mph.

Here’s what other local meteorologists are saying about the remnants of the storm:

Cindy Fitzgibbon, WCVB: ‘Downpours develop this afternoon as the remnants of Henri swing thru’

Chris Lambert, 7News: ‘Clouds, breaks of sun, isolated passing downpours early this afternoon’

Jason Brewer, Boston 25 News: ‘Last advisory on Henri, tracking heavy rain as it moves eastward later today on’

Zack Green, WBZ: ‘Bottom line: rain ready especially the afternoon and evening’