Cape May, NJ, beach to be named after teen lifeguard who died guarding it

If you happen to have an extra $1.3 million burning a hole in your pocket, perhaps consider buying this simply stunning home in Cape May Court House. This 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, almost 4,000-square-foot home sits on about 8.5 acres of land in the heart of Cape May County and it has all of the bells and whistles that you can imagine -- especially since it was totally remodeled just a few years ago. Things like a fireplace in the huge master bedroom, a kitchen that any professional chef would love to have, custom Amish cabinetry, a sunroom -- you get the idea.