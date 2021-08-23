Cancel
Music Mechanics: Major/Minor/Augmented/Diminished Triads, Enharmonic Triads, Chord Factors, and Seventh Chords

By David Enos
bassmusicianmagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMajor/Minor/Augmented/Diminished Triads, Enharmonic Triads, Chord Factors, and Seventh Chords. In Music Mechanics 20 we’ll cover how to create a triad on any root, the major/minor/augmented/diminished triads, enharmonic triads, tips to create triads quickly, chord factors, seventh chords (including the major 7th, dominant 7th, minor 7th, half-diminished 7th, fully-diminished 7th, augmented 7th, and minor with a major 7th), seventh chord formulas, and the older academic theoretical names for seventh chords (such as a minor-major seventh).

bassmusicianmagazine.com

