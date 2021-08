Nate Diaz is, without question of the most popular UFC fighters in the world with the former Ultimate Fighter 5 winner winning champions all across the landscape of mixed-martial-arts. However, could we see Diaz opening up his own promotion? During a recent interview with SunSport, Diaz’s training partner, Chris Avila stated a promotion based around the Nick Diaz Academy, headed by Nate and his brother Nick Diaz, could be something that is potentially in the cards. Credit to The U.S. Sun for the following transcription. Was Nate Diaz ‘partying’ with this top UFC name in LA?