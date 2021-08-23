Cancel
Food & Drinks

Satisfying Snacks

By Food & Nutrition Magazine
foodandnutrition.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSweet and savory snacks come together quickly with pantry-friendly ingredients that you may already have at home. Mango Coconut Rice Pudding is a tropical treat that features frozen, fresh or packaged fruit. Stovetop Vegetarian Tortilla Pizzas layer on tomato sauce and refried beans, followed by a sprinkle of cheese and vegetables. Chocolate Almond Butter Muffins with Dried Cherries are a vegan chocolatey snack made with black beans for added protein and fiber.

