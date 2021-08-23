Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

Man hospitalized after being hit with 2x4 with nails on it during St. Louis robbery

By Stephanie Baumer, Digital Content Producer
KMOV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was assaulted and robbed in St. Louis Sunday afternoon. The 31-year-old told officers he was walking near Franklin and North Leonard around 3 p.m. when a man came up behind him and hit on the head with a two-by-four with nails on it. The victim was knocked unconscious and later awakened by someone who was passing by. The man then realized his wallet and money were missing.

www.kmov.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Seven U.S. Capitol police sue Trump, say he incited deadly attack

WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Seven U.S. Capitol Police officers on Thursday sued former President Donald Trump, alleging that he conspired with far-right extremist groups to provoke the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Congress. The officers in a lawsuit filed in Washington, D.C. federal court allege the attack was...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot filed a lawsuit Thursday against former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups, accusing them of intentionally sending a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election.
Michigan StatePosted by
CBS News

Ty Garbin gets 6 years in prison in Michigan governor kidnap plot

A man upset over state-ordered coronavirus restrictions was sentenced to just over six years in prison Wednesday for planning to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a significant break that reflected his quick decision to cooperate and help agents build cases against others. Ty Garbin admitted his role in the alleged...

Comments / 5

Community Policy