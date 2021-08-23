Man hospitalized after being hit with 2x4 with nails on it during St. Louis robbery

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was assaulted and robbed in St. Louis Sunday afternoon. The 31-year-old told officers he was walking near Franklin and North Leonard around 3 p.m. when a man came up behind him and hit on the head with a two-by-four with nails on it. The victim was knocked unconscious and later awakened by someone who was passing by. The man then realized his wallet and money were missing.