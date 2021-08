We know there are plenty of beer lovers who want the good stuff in their glass to taste predictably like, well ... beer. Then there are the rest of us. A tad artistic in our tastes, maybe leaning into flavors that are a little more experimental. For this crowd, several of Michigan’s more than 200 breweries are testing the limits of what to toss in with their hops, malt and water. These adventurous brewers are finding their fans.