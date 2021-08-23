Beyoncé and Jay-Z Are the Stars of Tiffany & Co.'s Newest Jewelry Campaign
Beyoncé and Jay-Z are no strangers to firsts in their storied careers in music, entertainment, and business, but they are experiencing one as a married couple. The Carters are the stars of Tiffany & Co.'s fall 2021 "ABOUT LOVE" jewelry campaign, their first collaboration together, which is all about celebrating modern love. "Beyoncé and Jay-Z are the epitome of the modern love story," Alexandre Arnault, the executive vice president of product and communications, said. "As a brand that has always stood for love, strength, and self-expression, we could not think of a more iconic couple that better represents Tiffany's values. We are honored to have the Carters as a part of the Tiffany family."www.marthastewart.com
