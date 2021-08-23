Cancel
Designers & Collections

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Are the Stars of Tiffany & Co.'s Newest Jewelry Campaign

By Nashia Baker
marthastewart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeyoncé and Jay-Z are no strangers to firsts in their storied careers in music, entertainment, and business, but they are experiencing one as a married couple. The Carters are the stars of Tiffany & Co.'s fall 2021 "ABOUT LOVE" jewelry campaign, their first collaboration together, which is all about celebrating modern love. "Beyoncé and Jay-Z are the epitome of the modern love story," Alexandre Arnault, the executive vice president of product and communications, said. "As a brand that has always stood for love, strength, and self-expression, we could not think of a more iconic couple that better represents Tiffany's values. We are honored to have the Carters as a part of the Tiffany family."

CelebritiesPosted by
97.9 The Beat

Blue Ivy, Sir And Rumi Carter Star With Beyoncé In Ivy Park Kids Campaign

The family that stays together, slays together. Blue Ivy, Sir, Rumi Carter and Beyoncé are the stars of the Ivy Park Rodeo Kids campaign. The youngest of the Carter kids have made their advertising campaign debut (nope, that’s not them in the thumbnail of this post). Earlier this week the twins made a rare appearance to support their mother. In a teaser video released on Wednesday, Bey and the kids sported various looks from the drop including some royal blue athleisure outfits. In another shot she and Blue Ivy wore identical hoodies and cow print tights.
Houston, TXhoustoncitybook.com

Beyoncé, Turning 40, Gets Sexy, Channels Cowgirls on New Covers of ‘Harper’s Bazaar’

HOUSTON'S FAVORITE SUPERSTAR is lighting up social media today, as multiple versions of her new September Harper's Bazaar cover zip around cyberspace at record pace. "After more than two decades in the spotlight, Beyoncé has become much more than a pop icon," gushes the magazine about H-Town's favorite daughter. "She's a cultural force who has routinely defied expectations and transformed the way we understand the power of art to change how we see ourselves and each other."
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

What Jay-Z And Beyoncé Like To Eat, According To Chef Kwame Onwuachi - Exclusive

We know a lot about Jay-Z and Beyoncé's lavish lifestyle — from their penchant for Porsches (per Fabulous Life) to their collection of mansions in locations ranging from New York to Los Angeles to New Orleans (via Street Easy). Of course, Jay-Z and Beyoncé are humans like the rest of us, and that means they eat. But, what? It's hard to imagine them scarfing down Cheetos in a six-figure vehicle, or chomping on some popcorn in that house in the Hamptons which Behind the Hedges reported was worth $26 million. So what does please the palates of a couple worth, according to Forbes, over $1 billion?
Beauty & FashionTODAY.com

Beyoncé's 3 kids make rare cameos with mom in new Ivy Park ad

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's three children made rare cameos in a new video for their mom's fashion line, Ivy Park. "The rodeo isn't just for the grown-ups," read an Instagram post introducing Ivy Park Kids, an upcoming expansion into childrenswear. The cowboy-themed ad features plenty of adorable kids, but fans were...
CelebritiesPosted by
Vibe

Beyoncé And Jay-Z Partner With Tiffany & Co. As Brand Ambassadors

The man that made throwing the diamond up a trend and once spat that diamonds are a “Girl’s Best Friend” is now in business with the world-famous jewelry company, Tiffany & Co., along with his wife, Beyoncé. Under the partnership, which was announced in Bey’s recent interview with Harper’s BAZAAR, the pair have become Tiffany & Co.’s newest ambassadors as the brand continues to relaunch after being acquired earlier this year by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton. While details surrounding the partnership have yet to be revealed, Tiffany & Co. celebrated the occasion with a post on the brand’s official Instagram...
MusicPosted by
WWD

Beyoncé, Jay-Z to Front Tiffany Ads, While She Is Harper’s September Cover Face

Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé and Jay-Z have a little bit more to celebrate this month — they are Tiffany & Co.’s latest faces and will appear in the next ad campaign for the iconic jeweler, which is now owned by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton. And to increase their visibility, Tiffany is the sole sponsor of Harper’s Bazaar’s September Icons issue — which will have Beyoncé on the cover.More from WWDThe Cape Makes A Return On The Runway Harper’s Bazaar editor in chief Samira Nasr unveiled the September issue on “CBS This Morning” on Tuesday. The singer, who turns 40...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
WWD

A Brief History of the Iconic Tiffany Diamond

The Tiffany Diamond is one of the fine jeweler’s oldest and most recognizable pieces, and now the iconic piece is getting newfound attention in the brand’s latest ad campaign with new faces Beyoncé and Jay-Z. The couple, who signed with Tiffany & Co. last month, appeared in a new ad...
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Beyoncé and JAY-Z Pose for Romantic Photo Shoot

Beyoncé and JAY-Z are bringing the romance! The 39-year-old singer took to Instagram on Sunday to share stunning photos of herself with her husband of more than a decade. In the pics, which are part of a new campaign for Tiffany & Co., Beyoncé stuns as she channels Holly Golightly, Audrey Hepburn's iconic Breakfast at Tiffany's character, in a black gown and the Tiffany Diamond, a 128.54 carat yellow diamond that dates back to the 1800s.
Celebritiesfashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: Taylor Swift Joins TikTok, Beyoncé & Jay Z’s Tiffanys Campaign Is Here, Kendall Jenner Bares All For Jacquemus, And More!

Tiffany reveals ‘About Love’ campaign with Beyoncé and Jay Z. Tiffany & Co. has shared its hotly-anticipated campaign with mega-star couple, Beyoncé and Jay Z. The series celebrates modern love and iconic couples—so who better to star front and center than the Carters (marking the first time the duo has starred in a campaign together.) The images portray Beyoncé in the iconic and revered Tiffany Diamond, as the couple pose against the backdrop of Jean-Michel Basquiat’s 1982 work, Equals Pi.* Adding to the notable first, this is the artwork’s first public appearance. According to the brand, the Tiffany Diamond weighs 128.54 carats and boasts an unprecedented 82 facets. Considered among the most important gemstone discoveries of the 19th century, it was purchased by Charles Lewis Tiffany in 1878, forever solidifying the brand’s reputation as a diamond authority. Meanwhile, Jay Z wears Jean Schlumberger’s legendary Bird on a Rock brooch, reconstructed as a pair of one-of-a-kind cuff links. The campaign is accompanied by a short film, in which the couple sing a reimagined version of Moon River, made famous by the seminal 1961 film, Breakfast at Tiffany’s. As a part of the house’s partnership with the Carters, Tiffany & Co. is pledging $2 million commitment towards scholarship and internship programs for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).
Celebritiesdemotix.com

Kanye West And Jay-Z Friendship, Feuds, And All in Between

The fans of rap music pray for the two men to reconcile, and create some amazing music like in old days. Yes, they were good friends, and they weren’t, and today we’re not sure where they stand. This is why we’ll try to take a more in-depth look into their relationship.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé Defended By Mom Tina Lawson Following Tiffany Diamond Criticism

The moment was touted as a breakthrough for Black women, but Jay-Z and Beyoncé's Tiffany photoshoot was hit with severe criticism. The art collectors posed in front of a coveted, long-unseen Jean-Michel Basquiat painting, Equals Pi, that was reportedly used to offset the image in Tiffany's signature color. Not quite an exact match, but close enough for the brand.

