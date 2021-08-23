LTC Introduces New Director of Fine Arts
(Undated) – Lincoln Trail College recently introduced the new Director of Music and Performing Arts, Dr. Michael Patilla. That was Lincoln Trail College Coordinator of Marketing and Public Information, Chris Forde. Forde says as Director of Fine Arts at Lincoln Trail College, Dr. Patilla will be teaching various music courses, directing the Jazz Band and Statesmen Singers, and teaching applied lessons in guitar and orchestral strings.
