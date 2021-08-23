EPA chlorpyrifos ban to impact Oregon farmers

IARN — When United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan was in his confirmation hearings before the United States Senate, he was asked directly if he had any intentions of bringing back the controversial Obama-era Waters of the United States Rule (WOTUS). Agriculture groups had felt that they had been left out of any meaningful discussions of that rule and that it was going too far in its jurisdiction of what could be considered a “navigable waterway.” They weren’t so much arguing about the fact that water quality was imperative, it is just that no interstate commerce happens on a mud puddle in your yard.