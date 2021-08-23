Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

EPA chlorpyrifos ban to impact Oregon farmers

By J. Williams
naturalresourcereport.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US Environmental Protection Agency announced that it will be revoking all food tolerances for chlorpyrifos, effective 6 months after the final rule is published, which is expected soon. In addition, the agency will issue a Notice of Intent to Cancel under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), to cancel registered food uses of chlorpyrifos associated with the revoked tolerances. This will prohibit uses of chlorpyrifos on US food crops. The decision does not impact non-food, non-feed uses, which are still under review, with a decision expected in 2022.

naturalresourcereport.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Business
Local
Oregon Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Federal Insecticide#Fungicide#Fifra#Ofs#Oregon Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
EPA
Related
AgricultureHigh Plains Journal

USDA updates pandemic assistance for livestock, poultry contract producers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is updating the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 for contract producers of eligible livestock and poultry and producers of specialty crops and other sales-based commodities. CFAP 2, which assists producers who faced market disruptions in 2020 due to COVID-19, is part of USDA’s broader Pandemic...
Congress & Courtskiwaradio.com

EPA is hearing from farmers on proposed WOTUS return

IARN — When United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan was in his confirmation hearings before the United States Senate, he was asked directly if he had any intentions of bringing back the controversial Obama-era Waters of the United States Rule (WOTUS). Agriculture groups had felt that they had been left out of any meaningful discussions of that rule and that it was going too far in its jurisdiction of what could be considered a “navigable waterway.” They weren’t so much arguing about the fact that water quality was imperative, it is just that no interstate commerce happens on a mud puddle in your yard.
Agriculturefoodsafetynews.com

EPA ends use of pesticide chlorpyrifos on food because of human safety concerns

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced that it will stop the use of the pesticide chlorpyrifos on all food for the protection of human health, particularly that of children and farmworkers. EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan said chlorpyrifos’s removal from the marketplace is “an overdue step to protect public...
Agriculturepcrm.org

Doctors Group Calls on USDA to Drop Deceptive Advertisements That Downplay Beef’s Devastating Impact on the Climate Crisis

WASHINGTON—The nonprofit Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine is calling on the U.S. Department of Agriculture to halt and retract a deceptive advertisement, which first appeared in The Wall Street Journal on Aug. 14, that downplays the beef industry’s devastating impact on the climate crisis. The advertisements are paid for by the Beef Checkoff, which is overseen by the USDA and is designed to stimulate beef sales and consumption. The Physicians Committee will also submit a petition with the Federal Trade Commission requesting an investigation into the advertisements.
Agricultureagnetwest.com

EPA Moves to End Chlorpyrifos Use on National Scale

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has taken action to prohibit chlorpyrifos use on a national level. A Final Rule was recently issued to revoke all tolerances of the pesticide. California and other states have already implemented similar restrictions for the material. The announcement has raised several questions from multiple agricultural groups including the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) and the Agricultural Retailers Association (ARA).
AgricultureVSC NEWS

USDA AMS Revises Standards for Watermelon

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) is revising the U.S. Standards for Watermelon to provide a common language for trade. AMS is establishing a total tolerance for anthracnose and decay in the U.S. No. 1 and U.S. No. 2 grades; adjusting the range of average weight from 20-to-42 to 10-to-34 pounds to align with current marketing trends; adding sunburn as a permanent defect; revising scoring guides for hail, rind worm injury, scars, hollow heart, sunburn and transit rubs; removing metric measurements from the standard; and making minor editorial changes.
AgricultureParents Magazine

EPA Bans Pesticide That May Be Harmful to Children

The controversial chemical has been used on dozens of food crops. Here's what parents should know. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has banned the widely used but controversial pesticide chlorpyrifos, citing safety concerns for children. The pesticide has been sprayed for decades on food crops like corn, soybeans, Brussels sprouts, broccoli, fruit trees, and nuts.
Agriculturenaturalresourcereport.com

Protecting farm employees from smoke

California’s hot summer growing season and an ongoing drought feeding out-of-control wildfires pose challenges for farm employers. The 700,000-acre-and-counting Dixie Fire and the devastating Caldor Fire have conspired to funnel smoke in agricultural production areas just as summer temperatures have soared into triple digits. These conditions invoke two regulations that...
AgricultureJunction City Daily Union

Proposed Changes to Estate Taxes Threaten Farmers and Ranchers

Perhaps the greatest fear farmers and ranchers have is losing control of their land. The fear isn’t losing income, power or prestige others often ascribe to landowners. No, the fear is rooted in the deep desire to share with their children a business built of blood, sweat and soil. A business where a good year is breaking even. A business which makes little sense financially yet offers a lifestyle that’s priceless.
Agriculturewxerfm.com

USDA Updates CFAP 2.0 for Poultry and Specialty Crop Farmers

The Department of Agriculture announced Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2, or CFAP 2, funds for contract livestock producers and specialty crop growers. CFAP 2 assists farmers who faced market hiccups in 2020 due to the pandemic. USDA announced that there’s $1 billion available through the program to contract producers of eligible livestock and poultry for money losses in 2020.
Agriculturekiwaradio.com

EPA Bans Use Of Pesticide Chlorpyrifos, Used On Corn & Soybeans

Statewide Iowa — The US Environmental Protection Agency is revoking all use of a pesticide called chlorpyrifos, which was used on corn, soybeans and other row crops. The chemical is linked to intellectual disabilities in children and farm workers. Iowa Soybean Association President Jeff Jorgenson says anytime producers lose a tool that helps with pest management, it’s a concern.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

The EPA Is Banning This Harmful Pesticide. What You Need to Know

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced on Wednesday a plan to ban chlorpyrifos–a common pesticide used on crops including corn, soybeans, apple, broccoli, asparagus, and other common produce. Even though studies have connected the pesticide introduced in 1965 to neurological damage in children, the Trump administration decided to keep the pesticide in the food industry’s arsenal. Following the backlash, the Biden Administration is taking steps to block the pesticide, reversing the previous administration’s decision.
Agriculturealgonaradio.com

Ag Officials Discuss Chemical Ban

The U-S Environmental Protection Agency is revoking all use of a pesticide called chlorpyrifos, which was used on corn, soybeans and other row crops. The chemical is linked to intellectual disabilities in children and farm workers. Iowa Soybean Association President Jeff Jorgenson says anytime producers lose a tool that helps with pest management, it’s a concern.
AgricultureRadio Iowa

EPA ban of chlorpyrifos pesticide has growers looking for alternatives

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is revoking all uses of a pesticide called chlorpyrifos, which was used on corn, soybeans, and other row crops. The chemical is linked to brain damage in children and farm workers. Iowa Soybean Association President Jeff Jorgenson says anytime producers lose a tool that helps with pest management, it’s a concern.
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

Disappointed with EPA Chlorpyrifos Rule Announcement

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced this week it is revoking all “tolerances” for chlorpyrifos, which establish an amount of a pesticide that is allowed on food. The agency will issue a Notice of Intent to Cancel under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act to cancel registered food uses of chlorpyrifos.

Comments / 0

Community Policy