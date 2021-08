It’s honestly a little surprising that Pokemon Unite ends up being pretty damn good. The reveal was universally reviled, and the idea of a new mobile-focused MOBA game for the Chinese and Asian markets isn’t really something that the Pokemon fanbase took to too well. It also didn’t help that the game simply looked cheap and low budget in its initial showings, or that it was hard to tell what a Pokemon MOBA game would even bring to the table in a genre that’s already full of also rans that have struggled to distinguish themselves and make a compelling case for their existence over the course of the last decade.