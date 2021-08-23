Triple Digit Heat Index Forecast for the Week

(Undated) – Dangerously hot temperatures are forecast to continue for the area. The “Heat Advisory” from the National Weather Service, continues through 8 pm this evening. The current forecast is calling for afternoon “feels-like” temperatures to hit as high as 105. Hot and humid conditions are also expected again Friday and Saturday afternoon with heat index values peaking between 100 and 105. The public is reminded to drink plenty of water, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, check up on relatives and neighbors, and young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Stay tuned to Classic Hits, WTYE, for the latest weather information.