Triple Digit Heat Index Forecast for the Week

 3 days ago

(Undated) – The current forecast is calling for a return to triple-digit “feels like” temperatures for the area. According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, we can expect an afternoon heat index of 101 – 106 through Saturday. With the heat also comes the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms through the weekend. You are reminded to limit time outside during the hottest parts of the day, stay well hydrated, and look out for neighbors. Stay tuned to Classic Hits, WTYE, for the latest weather information.

