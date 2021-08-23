Cancel
Richmond, VA

Best & Worst 2021: Culture

By Richmond magazine staff
richmondmagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow a Thursday evening market, the original Saturday SOTJ market moved to Bryan Park last year, allowing it to spread out during pandemic restrictions. The Bryan Park market was recently rebranded as the RVA Big Market, while the Thursday market in Forest Hill Park now has a smaller, more neighborhood feel. Founder Karen Grisevich (left) is grateful to the Richmond community for its “continued love of local and supporting our farmers, artists and culinary artists.”

#Mural Art#Music Festival#Parks And Recreation#Food Drink#River City Roll#Covid#Vmfa#The Richmond Forum 3#Dominion Energy Riverrock#Sports Backers#Richmond Greek#Lebanese#Ashland
