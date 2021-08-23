Best & Worst 2021: Culture
Now a Thursday evening market, the original Saturday SOTJ market moved to Bryan Park last year, allowing it to spread out during pandemic restrictions. The Bryan Park market was recently rebranded as the RVA Big Market, while the Thursday market in Forest Hill Park now has a smaller, more neighborhood feel. Founder Karen Grisevich (left) is grateful to the Richmond community for its “continued love of local and supporting our farmers, artists and culinary artists.”richmondmagazine.com
