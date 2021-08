Sainsbury’s shares surged after reports that a private equity giant is running the rule over the company to assess the potential for a takeover move.The UK’s second largest supermarket chain saw shares leap more than 12% at the start of trading on Monday.They continued to rise, closing the day up 15.4%, or 45.3p at 340p, with several hedge funds thought to have closed their short positions – betting the share price would fall.This came after the Sunday Times reported that US private equity firm Apollo Global Management has shown an “exploratory” interest in Sainsbury’s.Both Apollo and Sainsbury’s have declined to...