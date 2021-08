There is rising concern over the rising positive cases of COVID-19 in the 14215 zip code in Buffalo. Erie County Legislator April Baskin posted the information below about the 14215 zip code to her Instagram page, on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. As it states, the 14215 zip code has almost 5,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of August 22, which is the highest for any zip code in Erie County. With only 57.8 percent of the population in Erie County being fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control, and only 45.5 percent of the residents in the 14215 zip code being vaccinated, according to New York State, this is certainly causing concern.