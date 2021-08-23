Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, NY

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ trailer leaks; Slipknot singer ‘very sick’ with Covid; more: Buzz

By Geoff Herbert
Posted by 
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If your Spidey Sense is tingling, it’s because a trailer for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” reportedly leaked on social media over the weekend. The clip is very low-res, but has apparently confirmed rumors about past Spider-Man characters (Alfred Molina as Doc Ock! Jamie Foxx as Electro!) making appearances in the new Marvel Cinematic Universe film. Disney and Marvel have been scrubbing the trailer from the internet, while Tom Holland is hinting that the official “Spider-Man 3″ trailer will come out soon: “You ain’t ready,” he wrote on Instagram. “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” also starring Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch (as Doctor Stranger), Marisa Tomei, and J.K. Simmons, is scheduled to swing into theaters Dec. 17.

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
38K+
Followers
30K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Entertainment
State
Michigan State
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Taylor
Person
Marisa Tomei
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Zendaya
Person
Hilary Duff
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Alfred Molina
Person
Mike Richards
Person
J.k. Simmons
Person
Steve Carell
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Jurnee Smollett
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spidey#Electro#Marvel#No Way Home#Korn#Florida Georgia Line#Vod#Csi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Chris Evans Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Chris Evans is one of the most popular actors in the world, and one of his movies is killing it on Netflix. The Losers, a 2010 film starring Evans, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana, and Idris Elba, is currently the No. 1 movie on the Netflix streaming platform in the United States, according to FlixPatrol. The movie is ahead of the likes of Netflix originals Resort to Love, Blood Sky, and The Last Mercenary, as well as The Vault. The Losers ranks No. 3 on Netflix overall in the U.S., just behind series Outer Banks and All American.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Brutal Ryan Reynolds Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

A brutal Ryan Reynolds movie is blowing up on Netflix today. The Canadian star is known these days as a superhero movie icon, thanks to his roles in Green Lantern, X-Men Origins: Wolverine and the Deadpool films. But his comic book cinema debut came way back in 2004’s Blade: Trinity. And though it’s widely agreed to be the weakest of the Blade trilogy, and a pretty rough movie overall, Netflix users around the globe are loving it right now.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Plus Just Quietly Removed Another Marvel Movie

Following the company’s acquisition of Fox, The Walt Disney Company was able to secure a massive volume of titles that would help bolster the libraries of both Disney Plus and Hulu, including a string of superhero movies from the X-Men and Fantastic Four franchises. The older movies were lumped together...
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

16 Child Actors Who Quit Hollywood and Why

Becoming famous certainly comes with its ups and downs at any age, but being thrust into the Hollywood spotlight has to be a uniquely challenging experience in itself. While many actors start their careers young and later become famous as adults, child stars manage to find almost instant success—and with that success sometimes comes the realization that show business isn't an industry they want to stay in forever. Wondering why some of your favorite child actors quit Hollywood after hitting it big? Read on to find out why these stars with seemingly bright futures decided to walk away.
MoviesComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Says Andrew Garfield's Web-Shooters Don't Make Sense

Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to hit theaters at the end of the year, and Marvel fans are eagerly waiting for the movie's first trailer. There have been many casting rumors about the film circulating for the last year, including the longstanding belief that the movie will feature former Spider-Men, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Holland has denied these rumors, saying, "It would be amazing if they were because they haven't told me that yet and I am Spider-Man and I've read the script from the beginning to the end ... So it would be a miracle if they could keep that from me." Whether or not Holland is lying about the other actors' involvement, he did recently comment on Garfield's Spider-Man and admitted he didn't quite understand his character's version of web-shooters.
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Hugh Jackman Apologizes for 'Breaking the Internet' with Wolverine and Kevin Feige Photos

There is very little that can get the internet talking like pictures of certain actors hinting at their involvement in new Marvel projects. Ryan Reynolds goes viral at the merest hint of some Deadpool 3 news being on the horizon. Tom Holland just has to breathe in the direction of a social media post for everything to believe that the long-awaited but not forthcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer is about to drop. Last month, it was Hugh Jackman posting an image of himself with Marvel boss Kevin Feige and a piece of fan art by Bosslogic that "broke the internet" and sent fans into a frenzy of speculation about his possible inclusion in an upcoming project as Wolverine.
Moviesepicstream.com

Ryan Reynolds Reveals His Only Request to Disney Ahead of Deadpool 3

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. The landscape of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is ever-evolving and it's quite evident that Phase Four marks the beginning of "changes" in the franchise. Speaking of change, our favorite Merc with a Mouth Deadpool is one of the characters that will soon be entering the MCU,...
MoviesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Netflix to drop incredible 42 movies before end of 2021 – here’s the pick of the bunch

Netflix has revealed its line up of original films and documentaries coming to the streaming service before the end of the year, with a whopping 42 flicks slated for release. The company’s stacked line-up will see around 10 new films drop every month between now and New Year’s Day. The star-stubbed release schedule will see movies staring Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio, Halle Berry, Meryl Streep, Sandra Bullock, and Jennifer Lawrence.
TV & VideosPopculture

Critically Panned Jeffrey Dean Morgan Film Rising in Netflix Charts

Sometimes some unexpected movies crack their way into Netflix's top 10, and the latest surprise is a critically-panned thriller that was released in 20202. The Postcard Killer stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan as a father investigating the murder of his daughter, and it is currently climbing Netflix's charts at number seven. The film also stars Famke Janssen and The Good Fight's Cush Jumbo, and is directed by Danis Tanovich.
TV SeriesInside the Magic

Marvel Proves Fans Right – Everything REALLY Was Star-Lord’s Fault

Marvel’s What If…? series is breaking new animated ground for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Each episode will explore a new alternate reality as Uatu the Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) guides fans through the new Marvel Multiverse. And hopefully, Marvel fans had their tissue boxes in hand as late Chadwick Boseman appeared as T’Challa in the latest episode – which proved one fan complaint about Avengers: Infinity War (2018) was right and that everything really was all Peter Quill AKA Star-Lord’s (Chris Pratt) fault.
TV & Videosimdb.com

What Secrets Will Netflix Reveal About Bob Ross? Mysterious Teaser Promises an Untold Story

Netflix is revealing the dark side of Bob Ross' rise to fame. Or, at least, that's what we're assuming since the trailer for the upcoming documentary Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed reveals very little about the actual movie. In the teaser released on Tuesday, Aug. 17, ominous music plays over a black-and-white image of the painter, with the title, "We want to show you the trailer... But we can't." Then, an unidentified man's voice says the words, "I've been wanting to get this story out for all these years." And that's it. That's the extent of the 35 second teaser to the film, which premieres Aug. 25. The doc's...
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Trailer: Peter Parker & Doctor Strange Explore The MCU’s Multiverse

2021 has been an arguably difficult year for Marvel. It’s yielded four successful and largely well-received DIsney+ series (“WandaVision” especially), but the big-screen story thus far has been challenged. “Black Widow” underperformed at the box office (in part because it was available on Disney Premier Access), and “Shang Chi” looks poised to do the same underwhelming numbers thanks to Covid Delta surges (And “Eternals“? Kevin Feige says, “we’ll see“). But if any film is really going to be a big Marvel bonanza, this year, (though it’s technically a Sony Pictures movie), it looks to be “Spider-Man: No Way Home” that has released its first trailer.
MoviesMovieWeb

Marvel Fans Imagine Kevin Feige's Furious Reaction to the Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Leak

So, you may have heard, but an unfinished version of the trailer for upcoming Marvel sequel Spider-Man: No Way Home has leaked, leading fans to scramble to see it before it is removed. With Marvel secrets comes great responsibility, something which has evidently been forgotten by one eager crew member, and fans are now assuming that they will come to feel the fury of Kevin Feige, the Marvel boss who values secrecy above all.
MoviesPopculture

Netflix Just Removed One of Jake Gyllenhaal's Best Movies

Netflix users will have to look for other ways to see Nightcrawler, one of the best movies starring Jake Gyllenhaal. Monday, Aug. 9 was the last day the critically acclaimed 2014 neo-noir was available on the streaming platform. Although the movie is now seven years old, it remains a frighteningly relevant story about a desperate photojournalist who searches for the most shocking stories, no matter the cost.
Movieshypefresh.co

SPIDER-MAN No Way Home Picture Leaks

Unfortunately, we are still waiting for the No way home trailer to drop. Furthermore, let’s cross our fingers that it will not be delayed like the Venom sequel. Without further ado, Let’s look at some picture leaks and reprised acting roles. Set & More Leaked pictures. First, the pictures confirm...

Comments / 0

Community Policy