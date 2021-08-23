‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ trailer leaks; Slipknot singer ‘very sick’ with Covid; more: Buzz
If your Spidey Sense is tingling, it’s because a trailer for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” reportedly leaked on social media over the weekend. The clip is very low-res, but has apparently confirmed rumors about past Spider-Man characters (Alfred Molina as Doc Ock! Jamie Foxx as Electro!) making appearances in the new Marvel Cinematic Universe film. Disney and Marvel have been scrubbing the trailer from the internet, while Tom Holland is hinting that the official “Spider-Man 3″ trailer will come out soon: “You ain’t ready,” he wrote on Instagram. “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” also starring Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch (as Doctor Stranger), Marisa Tomei, and J.K. Simmons, is scheduled to swing into theaters Dec. 17.www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0