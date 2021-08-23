Cancel
Garden City, ID

Garden City developer to challenge incumbent mayor

boisedev.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new face to politics is jumping in to try and unseat Garden City’s longtime mayor. Hannah Ball, 36, filed paperwork earlier this month to challenge four-term incumbent Mayor John Evans to lead Ada County’s smallest city. If elected, Ball said she wants the city to work on affordable housing, create more opportunities for the public and business community to weigh in on city issues and use Garden City funds to address some transportation and public safety issues.

boisedev.com

