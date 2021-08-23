Garden City developer to challenge incumbent mayor
A new face to politics is jumping in to try and unseat Garden City’s longtime mayor. Hannah Ball, 36, filed paperwork earlier this month to challenge four-term incumbent Mayor John Evans to lead Ada County’s smallest city. If elected, Ball said she wants the city to work on affordable housing, create more opportunities for the public and business community to weigh in on city issues and use Garden City funds to address some transportation and public safety issues.boisedev.com
