The countries that could turn green, amber and red in this week's travel list update

By Emma Featherstone
Telegraph
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn update to the traffic light categories for travel is due this week, with a number of countries touted to move between lists. Caribbean and African nations are among those with infection rates that could see them move to the red list, according to some of the latest predictions from experts data analysis. Britons returning from red-listed destinations face a 10-day stay in a quarantine hotel at a cost of up to £2,285 per adult.

