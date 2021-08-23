Make Sure Your Students are Safe

(Undated) – Students across the county begin their first full week of the new school year today and now is the time to review some safety tips with your kids. Whether children walk, ride their bicycle or take the bus to school, it is vitally important that they take proper safety precautions. The National Safety Council website is a great resource for parents and students who need a refresher. To learn more and to help your student be as prepared and safe as possible, check out the link below and download the “Safety Checklist.”