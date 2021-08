Many app providers look at the upfront costs of partnering with a purpose-built integration platform, and believing that integration is simply a case of moving data from Point A to Point B, think they can accomplish this process in-house with less money and more control. However, this view is often misguided, and many organisations struggle when deciding which approach best suits their business model. This white paper looks at why businesses need a modern integration strategy and how they can choose between building integrations in-house or via a third-party.