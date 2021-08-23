NBA offseason grades, player movement: Lakers, Knicks, Warriors revamp rosters; Blazers, Pelicans underwhelm
While there are still a few key free agents yet to land with teams, the NBA offseason has slowed to a snail's pace as rosters have most of their pieces in place for the 2021-22 season. Free agency has started with a frenzy over the past few summers, and this year was no exception with All-Stars like Russell Westbrook, Kyle Lowry, Kemba Walker and DeMar DeRozan all switching uniforms.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0