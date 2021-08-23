First-year med student credited for saving man’s life by being a good samaritan

LAS CRUCES, NM – A first-year student at the Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine helped de-escalate a critical incident that possibly saved a man’s life on Aug. 11. Shaha Aziz, 24, from Beaumont, Texas, and a graduate of the University of Houston before enrolling at the Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine at New Mexico State University, was driving home shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, when she saw a man standing near the Interstate 25 overpass at Cholla Road.