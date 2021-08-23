Director Travis Stevens on Subverting Genre Familiarity with His Vampire Horror Film, Jakob’s Wife
Jakob’s Wife (2021) is the sophomore directorial feature of Travis Stevens, founder and CEO of Snowfort Pictures. The haunted house film, Girl on the Third Floor (2019), marked his transition to the director’s chair after producing a number of genre films that found success on the festival circuit that went on to secure distribution. They include Frank Pavich’s documentary, Jodorowsky’s Dune (2013), Kevin Kölsch and Dennis Widmyer’s Starry Eyes (2014), Ted Geoghegan’s We Are Still Here (2015), John Carchietta’s Teenage Cocktail (2016), and Sarah Adina Smith’s Buster Mal’s Heart (2016).www.popmatters.com
